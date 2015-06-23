June 23 Education Management Corp's
recent $1.5 billion debt-cutting plan cannot reduce what the
for-profit educator owes to dissident bondholders, according to
a federal judge's ruling on Tuesday that turned on a
Depression-era law.
The company, which operates 110 campuses under The Art
Institutes and Argosy University names, violated the Trust
Indenture Act of 1939 that protects bondholder rights, according
to U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla in Manhattan.
The ruling is a victory for Marblegate Asset Management, an
investment firm that held $14.3 million in unsecured notes
issued by Education Management and refused to consent to the
company's debt-cutting plan.
Failla's ruling is the second in the case. Late last year
she declined to enjoin the debt-cutting plan, although she said
at the time the plan likely violated the Trust Indenture Act.
The December opinion and one soon after involving Caesars
Entertainment Corp from U.S. Judge Shira Scheindlin,
also in Manhattan, prompted legal experts to speculate it could
become harder for companies to reduce their debts without
bankruptcy.
Tuesday's ruling centers around a deal to cut the debt of
Education Management Corp, which had to avoid filing for
bankruptcy to maintain its access to federal student loan
programs.
A committee of its creditors agreed to swap their loans and
bonds for new debt and equity in the company. Lenders would get
about 55 percent of the $1.3 billion they were owed and
investors holding $217 million in notes would get a 33 percent
recovery.
If any creditors refused to consent, the company's lenders
agreed to foreclose on Education Management's assets, sell them
to a subsidiary of the company, and then divide ownership of the
subsidiary to achieve the terms of the original plan.
The foreclosure plan would deny any recovery to hold-out
creditors, who would be left holding guarantees against a
corporate parent without assets.
"The restructuring gave dissenting bondholders a Hobson's
choice: take the common stock, or take nothing," wrote the
judge.
In her 30-page opinion, Failla said the courts should not
"allow minority bondholders to be forced to relinquish claims
outside of the formal mechanisms of debt restructuring."
Education Management declined to comment, while Marblegate
praised the ruling.
Shares of Education Management, which trades over the
counter, ended down 10.7 percent at 12.5 cents, a year low.
The case is Marblegate Asset Management v Education
Management Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 14-8584
(Editing by Andrew Hay)