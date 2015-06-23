June 23 Education Management Corp's recent $1.5 billion debt-cutting plan cannot reduce what the for-profit educator owes to dissident bondholders, according to a federal judge's ruling on Tuesday that turned on a Depression-era law.

The company, which operates 110 campuses under The Art Institutes and Argosy University names, violated the Trust Indenture Act of 1939 that protects bondholder rights, according to U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla in Manhattan.

The ruling is a victory for Marblegate Asset Management, an investment firm that held $14.3 million in unsecured notes issued by Education Management and refused to consent to the company's debt-cutting plan.

Failla's ruling is the second in the case. Late last year she declined to enjoin the debt-cutting plan, although she said at the time the plan likely violated the Trust Indenture Act.

The December opinion and one soon after involving Caesars Entertainment Corp from U.S. Judge Shira Scheindlin, also in Manhattan, prompted legal experts to speculate it could become harder for companies to reduce their debts without bankruptcy.

Tuesday's ruling centers around a deal to cut the debt of Education Management Corp, which had to avoid filing for bankruptcy to maintain its access to federal student loan programs.

A committee of its creditors agreed to swap their loans and bonds for new debt and equity in the company. Lenders would get about 55 percent of the $1.3 billion they were owed and investors holding $217 million in notes would get a 33 percent recovery.

If any creditors refused to consent, the company's lenders agreed to foreclose on Education Management's assets, sell them to a subsidiary of the company, and then divide ownership of the subsidiary to achieve the terms of the original plan.

The foreclosure plan would deny any recovery to hold-out creditors, who would be left holding guarantees against a corporate parent without assets.

"The restructuring gave dissenting bondholders a Hobson's choice: take the common stock, or take nothing," wrote the judge.

In her 30-page opinion, Failla said the courts should not "allow minority bondholders to be forced to relinquish claims outside of the formal mechanisms of debt restructuring."

Education Management declined to comment, while Marblegate praised the ruling.

Shares of Education Management, which trades over the counter, ended down 10.7 percent at 12.5 cents, a year low.

The case is Marblegate Asset Management v Education Management Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-8584 (Editing by Andrew Hay)