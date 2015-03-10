Ghana $2.2 bln debt sale boosts c.bank reserves by one-third
* Offshore buyers constitute more than 90 pct of accepted bids
March 10 Swiss-based Edmond de Rothschild Group, which specializes in asset management and private banking, appointed Olivier Colom as head of the newly created General Secretariat.
The General Secretariat will be responsible for ensuring that the executive committee's decisions are implemented and coordinating major development projects and communications.
Colom joined the firm in 2013 as an international advisor, and has been a member of its executive committee since then. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
* Offshore buyers constitute more than 90 pct of accepted bids
April 3 Mexican airports and tourism operators are fast becoming a hotspot for investors betting they will escape the trade-related worries that have squeezed some other assets there, with lingering weakness in the peso seen providing further upside.