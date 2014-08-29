Aug 29 Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA : * Says in H1 after tax, consolidated business profit rose 32.4% to CHF 30.7

million * Says H1 common equity tier 1 ratio of 36.9% * Says H1 group profit CHF 32.45 million versus CHF 39.97 million year ago * Says H1 gross profit CHF 41.43 million versus CHF 34.85 million year ago * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/VRKAzM] * Further company coverage