LISBON Aug 5 Energias de Portugal said on Friday the sale of two non-core stakes in Brazil for 85 million euros ($120 million) means it has now met around 90 percent of its 2011 target to sell 500 million euros of assets.

EDP, Portugal's biggest company, said last month it pocketed 362 million euros in a secondary stock offering of a 14-percent stake in its Brazilian unit Energias de Brazil in June, a move designed to cut the company's debt as Portugal grapples with a sovereign debt crisis.

The Portuguese company said it sold its 7.7 percent stakes in Ampla Investimentos and Ampla Energia , both of which have investments in Brazilian energy distribution, for a total of 85 million euros to Endesa Latinoamerica, a unit of Spain's Endesa .

"The sale of these stakes is in line with EDP's strategy of divesting non-core assets and ... will allow EDP to reach approximately 450 million euros or 90 percent of its 500 million euro target of assets disposals over 2011," EDP said.

EDP CEO Antonio Mexia last month ruled out selling more stakes in its main Brazil unit, saying EDP would reach its asset target by selling minority stakes in wind power parks in Europe and the United States, as well as other minor assets. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7099 Euro)