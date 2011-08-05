LISBON Aug 5 Energias de Portugal said
on Friday the sale of two non-core stakes in Brazil for 85
million euros ($120 million) means it has now met around 90
percent of its 2011 target to sell 500 million euros of assets.
EDP, Portugal's biggest company, said last month it
pocketed 362 million euros in a secondary stock offering of a
14-percent stake in its Brazilian unit Energias de Brazil in
June, a move designed to cut the company's debt as Portugal
grapples with a sovereign debt crisis.
The Portuguese company said it sold its 7.7 percent stakes
in Ampla Investimentos and Ampla Energia ,
both of which have investments in Brazilian energy distribution,
for a total of 85 million euros to Endesa Latinoamerica, a unit
of Spain's Endesa .
"The sale of these stakes is in line with EDP's strategy of
divesting non-core assets and ... will allow EDP to reach
approximately 450 million euros or 90 percent of its 500 million
euro target of assets disposals over 2011," EDP said.
EDP CEO Antonio Mexia last month ruled out selling more
stakes in its main Brazil unit, saying EDP would reach its asset
target by selling minority stakes in wind power parks in Europe
and the United States, as well as other minor assets.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Will Waterman)
($1=.7099 Euro)