* Three Gorges reportedly with highest bid, E.ON with lowest
* Price not only factor in choosing winner
* Stake's market value about 1.9 bln euros
LISBON, Dec 12 Bidders for a 21.35 percent
stake in utility Energias de Portugal (EDP) have made
binding offers in the range between 2.3 billion and 2.7 billion
euros ($3.1 billion-$3.6 billion) -- a premium of between 22.5
and 42.9 percent -- a Portuguese newspaper said.
Jornal de Negocios, which did not name its sources, said on
Monday China's Three Gorges Corp made the highest bid for the
Portuguese state's stake and China Development Bank, which is
funding its offer, was ready to provide loans to debt-laden
Portugal worth 7.5 billion euros.
On Friday, all four companies shortlisted by the Portuguese
government to bid for the EDP stake presented binding bids,
including Germany's E.ON, Three Gorges, and two
Brazilian firms -- state-run power holding company Eletrobras
and Cemig..
Cemig is controlled by the state of Minas Gerais. Three
Gorges is the holding company of Yangtze Electric Power Co
.
Jornal de Negocios said E.ON came up with the lowest bid,
but the actual size of the offer is only part of the bidding
process.
The binding bid phase involves evaluations by the
government's property agency Parpublica and EDP of the offer
price as well as joint industrial projects and benefits for the
economy.
EDP declined to comment on the report.
The stake in the country's biggest company is worth around
1.9 billion euros at current prices.
Portugal has promised to sell stakes in EDP and power grid
operator REN to comply with the terms of a bailout by
the European Union and the International Monetary Fund. The
winner is expected to be announced this month.
EDP's other shareholders include Spain's Iberdrola,
which holds 6.8 pct, CajAstur with 5 percent and Portuguese
group Jose de Mello with 4.82 pct. Algeria's state oil and gas
firm Sonatrach has a 2 percent stake.
EDP shares were 0.7 percent higher in early trade at 2.466
euros, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, down 0.5
percent.
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)