LISBON May 2 Portugal's main utility EDP
hopes to tap the bond market later this year despite
the country's debt crisis, which has raised sovereign and
corporate financing costs, Chief Financial Officer Nuno Alves
said on Wednesday.
"If the conditions allow, our goal is to return to the
international market this year, even though debt spreads are
wider. But I think there will be conditions for EDP to return to
the market," he told reporters.
EDP had its capital position strengthened when the
Portuguese government late last year sold its 21 percent stake
in the country's largest company to China's state-controlled
China Three Gorges Corp [CYTGP.UL> for 2.7 billion euros.
But Alves said the company is seeking to maintain a wide
financing base. He said it is too early to talk about the amount
of bonds to be issued and would not give more details.
EDP has its financing needs covered through the end of this
year, and is negotiating an extension of 2 billion euros in
financing lines from banks that expire in 2013. It has no other
debt maturing in 2013, Alves said.
EDP last issued bonds on the international market in January
2011, when it sold 750 million euros in 5-year debt at a 5.875
percent coupon. EDP said on Wednesday it successfully placed 250
million euros in retail notes that enjoyed strong demand.
(Reporting By Patricia Rua; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing
by Gerald E. McCormick)