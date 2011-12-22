LISBON Dec 22 Portugal's government decided on Thursday to sell a 21.35 percent stake in utility EDP to China Three Gorges in a closely watched privatisation seen key to the country's ability to sell state assets as it struggles through its debt crisis.

State holding company Parpublica said China Three Gorges offered 2.693 billion euros for the sale of the stake in EDP. The Chinese energy giant beat out Germany's E.ON and Brazil's Eletrobras.

EDP's strong presence in alternative energy and its business in fash-growing Brazil atracted strong interest from bidders even though EDP has been hit at home as debt-laden Portugal struggles through its worst recession in decades.

The privatisation was a condition of Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF. The government is also selling a stake in state-controlled power grid company REN.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)