LISBON Aug 4 Portugal's competition authority
has launched an investigation into an agreement between Energias
de Portugal (EDP) and the Sonae group relating
to sales of electricity, gas and food products.
The authority has sent letters to EDP and Sonae, Portugal's
largest food retailer, requesting an explanation of the
agreement but said the launch of the investigation did not
prejudge the result.
The authority said in a statement it had contacted the
companies "on suspicions of an agreement that restricted
competition" for a period of two years that started in 2012.
The investigation relates to discounts offered to consumers
on food purchases who were clients of EDP.
EDP said in a statement it had received the warning from the
competition authority but that the authority had been aware of
the scheme since it was launched, prompting "surprise at now
being confronted with this accusation."
EDP said it had received no queries from authorities when
the scheme was launched and that other operators had adopted
similar schemes.
Sonae was not immediately available for comment.
