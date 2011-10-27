Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
LISBON Oct 27 EDP Energias de Portugal posted on Thursday a higher-than-expected 6 percent rise in nine-month net profit, exceeding market expectations and helped by growth at its Brazilian and wind energy units while domestic demand ebbed.
Net profit reported by Portugal's largest company and utility totalled 824 million euros ($1.17 billion), compared with an average of 801 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose about 5 percent to almost 2.78 billion euros, while analysts, on average, expected an EBITDA of 2.72 billion euros. Around 60 percent of EBITA came from abroad while Portugal was mired in a recession.
EDP stocks had closed 1 percent higher at 2.405 euros before the announcement, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which rose 2.6 percent. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SYDNEY, Feb 11 Whale rescuers in New Zealand linked arms in neck-deep water on Saturday to try and prevent about 200 pilot whales from stranding themselves again in a remote bay, where 300 of the animals died this week.