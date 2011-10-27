LISBON Oct 27 EDP Energias de Portugal posted on Thursday a higher-than-expected 6 percent rise in nine-month net profit, exceeding market expectations and helped by growth at its Brazilian and wind energy units while domestic demand ebbed.

Net profit reported by Portugal's largest company and utility totalled 824 million euros ($1.17 billion), compared with an average of 801 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose about 5 percent to almost 2.78 billion euros, while analysts, on average, expected an EBITDA of 2.72 billion euros. Around 60 percent of EBITA came from abroad while Portugal was mired in a recession.

EDP stocks had closed 1 percent higher at 2.405 euros before the announcement, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which rose 2.6 percent. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)