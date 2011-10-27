* Net profit up at 824 ml euros vs fcast of 801 mln

* EBITDA up 5 pct at 2.78 bln euros

* Demand in Spain, Portugal drops amid economic woes (Adds details)

LISBON, Oct 27 EDP Energias de Portugal posted on Thursday a higher-than-expected 6 percent rise in nine-month net profit, exceeding market expectations and helped by growth at its Brazilian and wind energy units while domestic demand ebbed.

Net profit reported by Portugal's largest company and utility totalled 824 million euros ($1.17 billion), compared with an average of 801 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose about 5 percent to almost 2.78 billion euros, while analysts, on average, expected an EBITDA of 2.72 billion euros. Around 60 percent of EBITA came from abroad while Portugal was mired in a recession.

Demand for electricity in Portugal and neighbouring Spain fell by 1.2 percent in January-September and over 2 percent in the third quarter alone, EDP said.

Still, while EBITDA in the liberalised power markets in Portugal and Spain fell 23 percent, pre-tax earnings from the regulated market with fixed prices in the Iberian Peninsula still rose 21 percent, which the company said shows its "low-risk operating profile".

In Brazil, EBITDA rose by 12 percent, to 554 million euros, on higher demand, tariff hikes and a beneficial foreign exchange rate.

EDP's wind energy unit EDP Renewables on Wednesday said it almost tripled its nine-month profit, while EBITDA rose 16 percent to 548 million euros on new capacity additions and higher output.

Net debt at the end of September stood at 16.6 billion euros, 2 percent lower than in June, but above December's level of 16.3 billion euros.

"There is a clear emphasis on freeing up cash flow and improving ratios," EDP CEO Antonio Mexia said. He said the company had solid available liquidity of 4 billion euros, covering its financing needs until the first half of 2013.

EDP stocks had closed 1 percent higher at 2.405 euros before the announcement, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which rose 2.6 percent.

Portugal's government is preparing to sell its 21 percent stake in EDP by year-end. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)