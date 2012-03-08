LISBON, March 8 EDP Energias de Portugal posted on Thursday a slightly higher than expected 4 percent rise in 2011 net profit, helped by growth at its wind energy unit and lower operating costs while domestic demand ebbed amid a recession and debt crisis.

Net profit reported by Portugal's largest company and utility totalled 1.125 billion euros ($1.49 billion), compared with an average of 1.1 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to almost 3.76 billion euros, while analysts, on average, expected an EBITDA of 3.72 billion euros. Almost 60 percent of EBITDA came from abroad.

EDP said demand for electricity in Porugal and Spain dropped 2.3 percent last year as both economies suffered from the European debt crisis and austerity measures.

In December, China Three Gorges agreed to pay 2.7 billion euros for a 21 percent stake in EDP, also promising more Chinese investment in the wider economy of the recession-mired, debt-laden Portugal.

EDP stocks had closed 0.45 percent higher at 2.26 euros before the announcement, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which rose 1 percent.

($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)