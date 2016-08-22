SAO PAULO Aug 22 EDP Brasil, controlled by Portugal's EDP, is considering participating in Brazil's September transmission lines auction to expand in Latin America's largest energy market, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

The company is also considering the expansion of its stakes in power plants, in which it is currently partnered with Brazil's state-run energy holding company Eletrobras, if Brazil's debt-burdened company decides to sell, he said. (Reporting by Luciano Costas; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alan Crosby)