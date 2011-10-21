MADRID Oct 21 Spanish power firm Gas Natural has decided not to bid in the debt-laden Portuguese government's privatisation of a 21 percent stake in utility EDP , a company source said.

"Gas Natural studied the privatisation in detail ... but has ultimately decided not to bid," the source said, adding that the conditions for the deal were not right.

Portugal has promised to sell stakes in EDP, the country's biggest company, and power grid operator REN by the year-end to comply with terms of a 78 billion euro ($107 billion) European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Editing by Will Waterman)