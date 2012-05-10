* Q1 net profit 337 mln euros vs 299 mln average forecast

* EDP to beat 2012 market consensus - CFO (Adds 2012 outlook, CEO and CFO quotes)

LISBON May 10 EDP Energias de Portugal said it expects earnings to beat current market forecasts this year helped by the resilience of its international businesses, after first-quarter net profit fell less than expected.

EDP, the largest company in recession-hit Portugal, on Thursday reported a 2 percent drop in net profit to 337 million euros ($437 million), weighed down by higher financing costs and without the one-off gain of a year ago. That was above the average forecast of 299 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"This is a very resilient performance given very tough market conditions -- demand, prices and margins -- and an adverse regulatory environment," Chief Executive Officer Antonio Mexia told journalists.

Sixty percent of the utility's operational performance came from its international operations, mainly in Brazil and in the United States, with the latter the main market for its wind power investments.

"The portfolio effect clearly protects the company's earnings," he said.

"Our outlook for 2012 is that we will be above the market consensus, which is at 3.8 billion euros for EBITDA and 1.1 billion euros for net profit," said Chief Financial Officer Nuno Alves.

First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were practically flat at 1 billion euros, while analysts, on average, expected an EBITDA of 992 million euros.

EDP said earlier that power distribution volumes in its home market fell 4 percent in the first quarter, following energy tax hikes as part of the government's painful austerity drive.

At the end of last year, China Three Gorges agreed to pay 2.7 billion euros for a 21 percent stake in EDP, also promising more Chinese investment in the wider economy in debt-laden Portugal, which is under a 78 billion euros EU/IMF bailout package.

EDP stocks had closed 1.2 percent higher at 2.27 euros before the results announcement, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which finished 0.4 percent higher. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Erica Billingham)