LISBON Dec 22 Energias de Portugal said on Thursday its partnership with shareholder China Three Gorges will boost earnings per share from 2012 and extend coverage of financing needs by two years to mid-2015.

China Three Gorges won a privatisation to buy a 21.35 percent government stake in EDP on Thursday and has promised to invest 2 billion euros in EDP until 2015.

The partnership will boost EDP's liquidity position "with the extension by two years of EDP's financing needs until mid-2015 and targeting a net debt/EBITDA ratio below 3.0 times by 2015," EDP said.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)