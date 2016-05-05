LISBON May 5 EDP-Energias de Portugal expects its net profit to grow by 4 percent a year through 2020 thanks to capacity additions at its wind energy division and a gentle market recovery, the company said on Thursday.

Shares in Portugal's main utility jumped 5.5 percent to six-month highs on the outlook, which also envisages growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 3 percent a year.

This year's net profit is expected to rise to about 900 million euros from 850 million last year and EBITDA should exceed 2015's 3.6 billion euros, EDP said.

"The market is reacting very well to the numbers, EDP is clearly outperforming its peers and leading the Portuguese market higher," said Luis Castro, head of trading at GoldenBroker in Porto.

EDP expects its average debt costs to fall 50 basis points to about 4.2 percent by 2020, with its net debt/EBITDA ratio dropping to 3 times from last year's 4 times.

The company will invest an average of 1.6 billion euros a year through 2020 with the focus on wind power, especially in the United States.

Its wind energy business EDP Renovaveis (EDPR) will account for more than half of the planned investment, taking 4.8 billion euros over the 2016-2020 period to add 700 megawatts of capacity a year.

As a result, EDPR's EBITDA growth is expected to far outpace that of the mother company, with the compound annual growth rate projected at 8 percent over the period. EDPR shares also rose, by 2.4 percent.

The strategy of "asset rotation" - in which EDPR develops projects, sells minority stakes to investors and uses the funds to build more - will continue with 1.1 billion euros planned for 2016-2020, including 600 million euros in new deals and 550 million already signed in 2016.

EDPR said last year it had already exceeded its asset rotation target of 700 million euros for 2014-17. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by David Clarke)