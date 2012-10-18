LISBON Oct 18 Portuguese utility EDP
said on Thursday that its electricity sales in recession-hit
Portugal and Spain fell 3.4 percent and 5.9 percent respectively
in the first nine months of 2012.
Portugal, implementing tough austerity measures under an
EU-IMF bailout, is in its worst recession since the 1970s. It
increased the sales tax on electricity to the maximum rate of 23
percent a year ago, from 6 percent.
The company is due to release quarterly results on Nov.7.
Its shares rose 0.8 percent on Thursday, underperforming the
broader market in Lisbon, up 1.7 percent.
