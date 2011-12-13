LISBON Dec 13 The board of Energias de Portugal recommended on Tuesday that the government sell its 21.35 percent stake in the utility to either Germany's E.ON or China's Three Gorges Corp, sidelining two suitors from Brazil, newspaper Diario Economico said.

In its online edition Diario said, without citing its sources, that the board's nonbinding recommendation will now be considered by the state property agency Parpublica and then by the government.

On Friday, all four companies shortlisted by the Portuguese government to bid for the EDP stake presented binding bids. Aside from E.ON and Three Gorges, the bidders include Brazil's state-run power holding company Eletrobras and Cemig.

Jornal de Negocios newspaper said on Monday the offers ranged from 2.3 billion to 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion-$3.6 billion), representing a premium of between 22.5 and 42.9 percent over the market price.

It said that Three Gorges -- the holding company of Yangtze Electric Power Co -- made the highest bid and E.ON the lowest, but evaluations of joint industrial projects and benefits for the economy would also weigh on the final decision.

EDP officials were not immediately available to comment.

The stake in the country's biggest company is worth around 1.9 billion euros at current market prices.

Portugal has promised to sell stakes in EDP and power grid operator REN to comply with the terms of a bailout by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

The winner is expected to be announced this month. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)