LISBON, March 12 Energias de Portugal
plans to securitise tariff deficit receivables of up to 1.1
billion euros ($1.53 billion), the country's biggest listed
company said on Wednesday.
The power utility will hold roadshow meetings with potential
investors starting on March 17 in London, Paris, Munich and in
the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday. EDP named StormHarbour
Securities LLP, J.P. Morgan and Banco Santander Totta as joint
lead managers.
The receivables result from a state-imposed price cap on
electricity sold by the former Portuguese monopoly EDP, which
last year sold around 1 billion euros worth of such notes.
The receivables result from Portugal's 2011-13 tariff
deficit, the amount the state owes utilities to make up the
difference between the cost of supplying energy to consumers and
the amount they pay.
($1 = 0.7192 Euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Louise Heavens)