BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
LISBON Dec 16 EDP-Energias de Portugal Spanish unit Naturgas agreed to sell natural gas distribution assets in three Spanish regions to Redexis, a holding company of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners, for 236 million euros ($295 million), EDP said on Tuesday.
The deal involves approximately 117,000 gas connection points in Murcia as well as Extremadura and Gerona regions.
The assets "are not contiguous to Naturgas' existing operations in the Basque Country, Cantabria and Asturias regions, where Naturgas will retain approximately 900,000 connection points and will continue developing its business," EDP said.
EDP was advised on the deal by BBVA, BESI, KWM and KPMG. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.