LISBON, Aug 25 Shareholders in Portugal's EDP-Energias de Portugal have voted to raise a limit on shareholders' voting rights to 20 percent from 5 percent to help pave the way for privatisation this year.

"All the motions were approved with over 94 percent of the votes cast, which shows shareholders see the privatisation as an opportunity," CEO Antonio Mexia told reporters after the annual general meeting on Thursday.

The move is designed to help attract investors to the state's sale of its stake of around 20 percent in Portugal's biggest company.

The state sale has to be completed by the end of 2011 under the terms of Portugal's 78 billion euro bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary fund agreed in May. It is a way for the cash-strapped government to raise revenues as it strives to meet tough budget goals.

According to reports in Portuguese media, Germany's RWE and E.ON , France's EDF and GDF Suez , Brazil's Eletrobras and China Power International are interested in the privatisation.

"EDP is an attractive company for new investors," Mexia added.

EDP later said in a statement that Qatar Holding, which is wholly owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, bought a 2.02 percent stake in the Portuguese company by acquiring 1.8 million shares outside the stock market on Aug. 18.

The stockholders also scrapped the state's golden share in the company, an obligation also laid out in the bailout terms.

The golden share gave the state special rights, such as the right to veto strategic decisions by the company, and had been opposed by the European Commission for several years. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; writing by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Will Waterman)