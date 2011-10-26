LISBON Oct 26 Portugal's wind power generator EDP Renewables on Wednesday posted a nine-month net profit almost three times above year-ago levels after an increase in installed capacity and output, but slightly below the market consensus.

EDPR, the world's fourth-largest wind power company and a unit of Energias de Portugal , said its net profit in January-September totalled 63 million euros ($87.6 million), up 182 percent from the same period of 2010.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent to 548 million euros, EDPR said in a statement.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast, on average, a net profit of 70 million euros and EBITDA of 552 million euros.

EDPR said its power generation rose 22 percent in the nine months, boosted by capacity additions in the United States and Europe. Still, the average price of its energy was 3 percent lower than a year earlier. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)