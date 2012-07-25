UPDATE 1-Saipem stays glum on year ahead
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
LISBON, July 25 EDP Renewables, the wind energy unit of Energias de Portugal, posted on Wednesday a higher-than-expected 12 percent rise in its first-half net profit on rising power generation and a higher average price of its energy.
Net profit at the world's fourth-largest wind energy producer rose to 100 million euros ($121 million), exceeding an average forecast of 93 million euros by analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization jumped 23 percent to 504 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts of 480 million euros.
EDPR's power output rose 13 percent in the January to June period thanks to new capacity in Europe and the United States, as well as strong load factors of 32 percent at its turbines thanks to favourable strong winds.
EDPR shares rose 1.4 percent in early trading to 2.35 euros, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which was down 0.7 percent.
($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.