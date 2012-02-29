LISBON Feb 29 Portuguese wind energy company EDP Renewables posted a 10 percent rise in 2011 net profit that missed expectations, while EBITDA rose 12 percent on capacity growth and higher output.

The world's fourth-largest wind energy producer and a unit of Energias de Portugal said on Wednesday net profit rose to 89 million euros ($119 million), compared with a forecast for 117 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 801 million euros, in line with expectations. Net revenue rose 13 percent to 1.07 billion euros.

EDPR's installed capacity in various European countries, the United States and Brazil rose by 720 megawatts to 7,483 MW. Power output rose 17 percent to 16,800 gigawatt hours.

Net debt at the end of last year stood at 3.4 billion euros, a 22 percent increase from a year ago mainly due to capital expenditure growth on new projects. This year, however, EDPR expects to reduce its capex levels and install 500 MW, it said.

EDPR stocks were 0.25 percent lower in early trade on Wednesday, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, up 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)