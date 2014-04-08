MADRID, April 8 Shares in Spanish travel company eDreams Odigeo fell around 3 percent to 9.9 euros after they opened for trading on Tuesday at 1000GMT following an initial public offering (IPO).

The company said last week its IPO had been priced at 10.25 euros per share, valuing it at 1.1 billion euros, after it sold 4.8 million new shares and 31.8 million shares belonging to existing shareholders, including senior management and private equity firms Permira and Ardian. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)