MADRID Oct 25 British Airways and Spain's Iberia said they are posting their fares again on the French and Spanish websites of online travel agency eDreams ODIGEO , after resolving a dispute over what is included in the prices displayed.

Shares in eDreams were suspended on Friday after dropping 59 percent following an announcement by the two airlines that they would no longer allow it to promote their fares on three of its sites because it was not clear what the final price covered.

"After the measures adopted by ODIGEO to adjust their Spanish and French pages so that the final ticket price, including all obligatory charges for the client, are shown from the beginning of the reservation, all the Iberia and British Airways flights are once again available for sale on these sites," the airlines said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Both are part of the International Airlines Group.

The fares had been removed from eDreams in Spain, Opodo in France and eDreams.com.

The airlines said their fares would be returned to eDreams.com when ODIGEO confirms that the pages also comply with European regulation. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)