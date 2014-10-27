MADRID Oct 27 Spain's online travel firm
eDreams, trading in which was suspended on Friday
after British Airways and Iberia removed their fares from three
of the company's web pages, said it was considering legal action
against the airlines on Monday.
The group also reiterated its 2014 earnings guidance during
a conference call.
The two airlines, part of the International Airlines Group
, once again permitted their fares to be displayed on
the Spanish and French websites on Saturday after resolving a
dispute over what is included in the prices displayed.
