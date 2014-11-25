UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Edreams Odigeo SA :
* Reports H1 revenue down at 243.7 million euros versus 252.5 million euros last year
* H1 operating result down at 34.6 million euros versus 44.0 million euros
* H1 net income flat at 1.7 million euros versus 1.7 million euros last year
* Says is on track to meet guidance for FY 2014-2015
* Sees FY 2014-2015 revenue margin flat versus last year
* Sees FY 2014-2015 adjusted EBITDA at 90 million euros
* Sees FY 2014-2015 capital expenditure down to 30 million euros Source text: bit.ly/11SCFow
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources