MADRID Oct 24 Spain's stock market regulator suspended trading in the shares of online travel agency eDreams Odigeo on Friday after steep losses following news that British Airways and Iberia were withdrawing their fares from the travel service.

Shares in eDreams, which listed on the stock exchange in April, were down 59 percent at 1.023 euros each before the suspension.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)