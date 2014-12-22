(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Liz Weston

LOS ANGELES Dec 22 Financial aid filing season starts right after the New Year's holiday and if you hope to get financial aid to pay for college next year, there is still some time left to maximize what you can get.

But first make sure your hopes are realistic. At the high and low income ends of the financial spectrum, many attempts to boost aid do not help much, if at all.

Families in the vast middle, though, will qualify for some form of financial aid and the following steps might help:

1. Plan to apply early

A lot of college financial aid is first come, first served, so you want to turn in your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible after the filing season begins on Jan. 1.

You will not have all your tax information at that point, but that is fine - in fact, advisable. Estimate and then update with the correct numbers after you have filed your federal tax return, said Martha Savery, spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Education Financing Authority and a former financial aid director for the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

You should file a FAFSA even if you do not think you will qualify for need-based financial aid. Most students need to borrow for school and the best loans - those offered by the federal government - require this form.

2. Spend your child's money.

Assets that are in your child's name will count heavily against your family in financial aid calculations. Transferring savings and other accounts back to the parents can keep the money available for school while putting less of a dent in an aid package.

Custodial accounts, such as Uniform Gift to Minors Act (UGMA) and Uniform Transfer to Minors Act (UTMA) accounts cannot be transferred, but can be spent on purchases that benefit the student. You cannot use the money to cover basic support expenses such as housing, food or clothing, but you can use it to buy your student a laptop or reimburse yourself for the cost of tutoring or test prep.

3. Max out your IRAs

Maximizing your retirement plan contributions is a smart idea anyway, and especially so when you are applying for financial aid since retirement assets are not counted in financial aid formulas. In addition to maxing out a workplace plan, parents can each tuck away $5,500 per year into IRAs (or $6,500 per year if they are 50 or older).

The parents can also make IRA contributions for any children with earned income, although the contribution cannot be larger than that income.

4. Pay off consumer debt

If you have savings outside retirement accounts, using the money to pay off credit cards or a car loan is a smart way to reduce your debt load and may increase your eligibility for aid.

Non-retirement savings are considered a "countable" asset that can reduce your financial aid package. Be careful, however, about selling any asset that might trigger a capital gain since the increase in your income easily could wipe out any increase in aid.

Also, make sure you keep enough of an emergency fund to cover expenses should a breadwinner lose a job. Most financial planners suggest keeping at least three and preferably six months' worth of living costs in such a fund.

5. Accelerate necessary expenses

If you still have savings left after paying off consumer debt, consider making any necessary big purchases now rather than later. If your home will soon need a new roof or a new furnace or you need to replace a car, using savings to do so before filing the FAFSA could be a good move.

6. Pay down your mortgage

Another way to move assets out of "countable" accounts is to pay down a mortgage. A caveat is that some colleges - typically elite private schools - count home equity, although most do not.

To see how paying down your mortgage or any other asset-moving maneuver might affect your financial aid, you can use the College Board's estimated family contribution calculator as well as the net price calculators on the websites of colleges where your prospective student may apply.