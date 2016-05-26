By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 26 As college attendance wanes
through the semester, one professor teaches her 300 geoscience
students how to work out the cost of cutting class.
Skippers waste $50 to $70 per lecture, depending on whether
the student is in-state, said Julie Brigham-Grette of the
University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
"Students need to understand how much money they are wasting
when they don't show up," Brigham-Grette said. "If it's $50 a
class, then they should think, I just flushed that money down
the toilet."
The amount of money lost to class-skipping across the
country per day is staggering, based on attendance figures. For
Brigham-Grette, a good day is when 80 percent of her 300
students show up.
One 2014 study at Harvard University, using hidden cameras
and self-reporting, found only 60 percent attendance on average
at any given lecture. The roll call declined as the semester
went on, from 79 percent at the beginning to 43 percent at the
end.
According to the site StudentScholarshipSearch (bit.ly/20GO183),
the overall cost of skipped classes during a college career is
$6,586 per student in a private institution, and $2,400 for
public colleges.
Doing the math is not all that difficult. And it can work
for spending on classes for younger children, or summer camp,
which can cost $100 per day. That is valuable information for
parents to share when kids express the urge to stay home and
watch cartoons.
Simply divide the tuition amount by the total class hours,
and work in things like extracurriculars to get a number that
makes an impression on the student, said Claudia Sangster,
director of family education and governance at Northern Trust
Corp.
Stephanie Kibler worked out her per-class costs in a
spreadsheet in 2007 when she was studying at the Rochester
Institute of Technology, and then shared it on her blog (bit.ly/1P0v7Z1).
The total was $52.51 per hour, based on her tuition and
amount of homework.
Kibler then figured out her loan costs which led her to take
a leave of absence to work and build up more savings.
Now a museum technician and copywriter in Fairfax, Virginia,
Kibler, 29, said that knowing what college cost her per hour was
magical.
"Once I had that number, it was a little harder to skip
classes, unless I was doing something extremely worthwhile with
the time. After all, if it's a two-hour class, did I really want
to blow over $100 by skipping it?" Kibler said.
And after working several years, the value of $52.51 per
hour became clearer to her: "If that were an hourly rate for a
job, that would be a $105,000 per year."
She was making $7.25 per hour at her work-study job in
college.
The knowledge has also helped her overall approach to money
as an adult.
"Everything I learned about money stemmed from me digging
into my finances in college, figuring out where I stood and just
what was going on inside my personal financial machine," Kibler
said. "I learned how to be careful with money, to plan and save,
but most importantly, how to make my money work for me so that I
can use it to live the life I want, even despite those student
loans."
As for Brigham-Grette, she said her students appreciate the
math exercise, but the scientist had yet to calculate if that
translated into higher attendance.
Her students should be on the lookout, though: She is
thinking of adding a question about the cost of skipping class
to her final exam.
