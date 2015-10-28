(In the 23rd paragraph, corrects the way to apply for
consolidation by using a central website instead of going to the
servicer, and corrects name for servicer Navient, which spun off
from Sallie Mae)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Oct 27 An improved economy and
lower unemployment should reduce the number of recent college
graduates who default on the federal student loans they are
supposed to start repaying when their six-month grace periods
expire - as soon as November for May graduates.
Inevitably, though, some will fall behind even though there
is no good reason to do so. Their credit scores will be crippled
and they will risk the government garnishing their wages and
seizing their tax refunds.
Borrowers need to understand that waiting for student loan
collectors to pounce just costs more in the long run, according
to financial aid expert Mark Kantrowitz, co-author of "Filing
the FAFSA." Interest and penalties inflate overdue debt, and
wage garnishment will take far more of borrowers' paychecks than
federal income-based repayment plans.
Perhaps some are listening because the three-year default
rate peaked in 2010 at 14.7 percent and dropped to 11.8 percent
this year for those who entered repayment in 2012.
Kantrowitz predicted the rate would be around 10 percent for
2013 and 8 percent to 9 percent for recent graduates and other
borrowers whose six-month grace period ends next month. He
credited an improved economy and lower unemployment for most of
the drop.
Expansion of income-based repayment plans also may help
default rates, but relatively few borrowers are applying for
those, according to a recent Government Accountability Office
report.
About half of federal Direct Loan borrowers are eligible for
an income-based repayment program, but only about 15 percent
take advantage. The GAO blamed the Department of Education for
failing to consistently inform borrowers of their options.
The highest default rates tend to be among people who fail
to graduate and those who attend for-profit schools. But some
borrowers simply lose track of what they owe, and loan servicers
may be unable to reach those whose contact information is out of
date.
Here, then, is a game plan for people grappling with student
loan repayment for the first time:
1. Find your loans
Most borrowers have multiple loans taken out over time.
Borrowers can find their federal loans via the National Student
Loan Data System at www.nslds.ed.gov, or by calling
1-800-4-FED-AID. For private student loans, check
www.annualcreditreport.com.
2. Investigate federal repayment options
Federal student loans typically have 10-year repayment
terms. Paying the loan off faster will save on interest, but
could prevent a borrower from achieving more important goals,
such as saving for retirement or a down payment for housing.
Those who have trouble making payments on a 10-year term
should check out consolidation, which can lower payments by
stretching out the loan term to 15, 20 or even 30 years.
There are also income-based repayment plans for low earners.
The latest version, Pay as You Earn, caps payments at less than
10 percent of the borrower's income and allows balance
forgiveness after 10 years for public service jobs and 20 years
for private sector employment. For the lowest earners, PAYE can
reduce required payments to zero.
3. Check out private repayment plans
Private lenders tend to have fewer repayment choices but may
offer loan modifications, interest rate breaks and forbearance
for strapped borrowers.
Sallie Mae, one of the largest lenders, offers an
interest-only payment option for the first 12 months, said
spokesman Rick Castellano.
Borrowers with good credit (or a credit-worthy co-signer)
and sufficient incomes may be able to refinance private loans at
lower rates. SoFi, CommonBond, Wells Fargo, Earnest, Citizens
Bank and other institutions offer refinancing.
4. Consider changing your servicer
New federal loans are made by the federal government, but
the feds designate private companies to take your payments,
arrange payment alternatives and handle customer service.
Unfortunately, not all servicers are created equal, and
borrower advocates complain that some do a lousy job of
communicating repayment options or even properly handling
paperwork.
Borrowers cannot change their servicer unless they opt to
consolidate all their federal education debt. To consolidate,
they would apply through StudentLoans.gov and choose from the
servicers: FedLoan Servicing (PHEAA), Great Lakes, Nelnet or
Navient, formerly Sallie Mae.
5. Know where to go for help
If a problem or dispute cannot be resolved with a loan
servicer, borrowers with federal loans can contact the Federal
Student Aid Ombudsman and the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau. The CFPB also takes complaints regarding private
lenders.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Alan Crosby)