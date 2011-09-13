Sept 13 Career Education Corp ,
Washington Post Co's Kaplan and several other for-profit
college chains have adopted a set of standards to regulate
themselves after months of U.S. government scrutiny revealed
slack admission policies and huge debt burdens on their
students.
Most of these standards are based on existing federal and
state rules to improve transparency and disclosure. New steps
include a free 21-day trial for students before they decide to
take up a course with the college.
About 17 percent of the for-profit colleges have signed up
for this, a spokesman for the Foundation for Educational
Success, which represents these colleges, said in an e-mail to
Reuters.
The adoption of the new standards is an effort by the
for-profit education industry to redeem itself after government
investigations exposed fraudulent activities and high
loan-default rates by its students.
For an industry TAKE A LOOK:
Under the new standards adopted on Tuesday, the colleges
have pledged to improve training of their enrollment and
financial aid staff, and reveal the entire cost of programs
offered.
They will also disclose completion and loan-default rates of
ex-students. An independent audit firm will be engaged annually
to ensure compliance.
Patrick Lynch, former Rhode Island attorney general, will
serve as the group's compliance adviser.
Over the last one year, the government introduced new rules
to reign in the industry that grew rapidly as a weak job market
during the economic recession sent students and adults alike to
school.
Since 2010, colleges run by Apollo Group ,
Corinthian Colleges and others have tightened their
admission policies after the government threatened to cut off
students' federal aid -- the primary source of their revenue.
The colleges faced negative publicity, a drop in student
enrollments and a sharp decline in their stock prices.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)