LONDON, Sept 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world is
set to miss by more than half a century a deadline for ensuring
all children receive secondary education, the United Nations
said on Tuesday, adding that 40 percent of pupils are being
taught in a language that is not their mother tongue.
World leaders agreed last year that by 2030 all girls and
boys should be able to complete free quality primary and
secondary education, but chronic under-funding is holding back
progress, a U.N. report said.
"This report should set off alarm bells around the world and
lead to a historic scale-up of actions to achieve (this goal),"
economist Jeffrey Sachs said in a foreword.
The deadline on universal education was agreed as part of
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - an ambitious plan to
end poverty, hunger, advance equality and protect the
environment.
"The gaps in educational attainment between rich and poor,
within and between countries, are simply appalling," said Sachs,
a special U.N. adviser on the SDGs.
On current trends, universal primary education will be
achieved in 2042, universal lower secondary education in 2059
and upper secondary in 2084, according to U.N. educational body
UNESCO.
It said aid to education needs to increase six-fold to
achieve the goal of quality universal education by 2030.
UNESCO said education was key to every aspect of sustainable
development including increased prosperity, better agriculture
and health, less violence and greater gender equality.
Achieving universal upper secondary education by 2030 in low
income countries could lift 60 million people out of poverty by
2050, the report said.
Educating mothers to lower secondary education in
sub-Saharan Africa by 2030 could also prevent 3.5 million child
deaths between 2050-60.
CONFLICT
The report said conflict was one of the greatest obstacles
to progress in education, keeping over 36 million children out
of school.
It also pointed out that poverty and unemployment resulting
from a lack of education could fuel conflict.
The UNESCO report warned that the type of education children
are receiving is not equipping them for the challenges ahead.
It called for more emphasis on teaching children about
environmental concerns, climate change and how to think
collectively so that they can become global citizens.
"A fundamental change is needed in the way we think about
education's role in global development, because it has a
catalytic impact on the well-being of individuals and the future
of our planet," said UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova.
"Now, more than ever, education has a responsibility to be
in gear with 21st century challenges and aspirations ..."
Sachs called for a Global Fund for Education modelled on the
Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria which he
said had helped drive dramatic improvements in health
interventions and funding.
Around 263 million children are currently out of school
globally, according to the report, and almost 30 percent of
children from the poorest households in low income countries
have never been to school.
Critics of the educational goal believe that pushing for
universal upper secondary completion distracts from ensuring at
least nine years of basic education for all.
