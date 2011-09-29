Sept 29 The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said it has identified a "serious vulnerability" in distance education programs.

The OIG said the conclusion follows numerous investigations conducted over the past six years, and made recommendations to the department on how to mitigate fraud.

The OIG revealed the findings in a letter to the education department. The letter was available on the department's website.

