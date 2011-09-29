* Ed dept's OIG probe finds fraud rings among students
By A. Ananthalakshmi and Megha Mandavia
Sept 29 The U.S. Department of Education's
Office of Inspector General (OIG) identified a "serious
vulnerability" in distance education programs due to frauds
committed by students and recommended a stricter enrollment
process for colleges.
Stocks of for-profit colleges, which mostly offer online
programs, fell on fears of further decline in enrollment and
profit.
In the letter dated Sept. 26, the OIG said it identified
increasing number of cases involving large and loosely
affiliated groups of individuals who conspired to defraud Title
IV programs -- a type of federal loan -- as there were no
requirements for verification of student identity.
The letter was available on the department's website only on
Thursday.
The OIG asked the department to require colleges to confirm
student identity before disbursing funds and collect IP
information for the students enrolling in online programs.
It said the department could also limit funds to students
enrolled in online programs to avoid cost of room and boarding
that are not incurred.
Morningstar analyst Peter Wahlstrom said the recommendations
could result in higher costs for the for-profit colleges as they
will have to spend more on monitoring and screening for
potential fraudsters.
They could also be forced to lower tuition fee if federal
aid for these programs falls, he said.
"The bigger impact would be on the margin that the
for-profit school can earn," Wahlstrom said.
The OIG said the findings follow numerous investigations
conducted over the past six years.
Since 2005, 215 distance education fraud ring participants
from 42 different fraud rings have been criminally convicted due
to the investigations but this does not represent the full scale
of the fraud rings, the OIG said.
The department said it will form a new team and will give
priority consideration to actions that can be taken under
existing laws and regulations.
Shares of Corinthian Colleges , Bridgepoint ,
ITT Educational Services and Apollo Group fell
about 3 percent in regular trading. The sector index
closed down 1 percent.
