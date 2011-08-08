Aug 8 Education Management Corp said the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) along with four states filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the for-profit education provider for compensating some employees based on the number of students they enrolled into its colleges.

Education Management, which provides on-campus and online education programs in North America, confirmed that the four states involved in the lawsuit were California, Illinois, Florida and Indiana.

In a statement, the company said the pursuit of this legal action by the federal government and a handful of states was flat out wrong.

"The complaint is wrong in its claim that EDMC disregarded the quality factors in the compensation plan. EDMC worked rigorously to ensure that the plan was properly implemented company-wide," the company said.

Last year, the Department of Education removed the "safe harbor" provisions which allowed schools to compensate recruiters based solely on number of students they enroll -- a policy that allegedly led to fraudulent recruitment practices.

The for-profit education industry has come under fire from the government for poorly preparing students for work and leaving many burdened with debt.

Shares of the company closed at $17.21 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)