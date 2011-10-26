* Q1 EPS $0.21 vs $0.25 year ago
* Rev up 2 pct
* Sees FY12 EPS $1.34-$1.40 vs est $1.51
(Follows alerts)
Oct 26 Education Management Corp posted
a lower first-quarter profit and cut fiscal 2012 earnings
outlook as it faces sliding student enrollments.
Education Management, which provides on-campus and online
education programs in North America, said total student
enrollment for the quarter fell about 4.5 percent to 151,200.
The company expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings of
$1.34-$1.40 per share versus analysts' estimates of $1.51 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It
had previously forecast earnings of $1.49-$1.57 per share.
The education industry has seen student sign-ups fall after
new government regulations made admission standards stricter.
Education Management's July-September net income fell to $27
million, or 21 cents a share, from $36.4 million, or 25 cents a
share, a year ago. Revenue rose about 2 percent to $682.1
million.
The company's shares, which closed at $19.52, were down 1
percent in after-market trade.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)