(Corrects second paragraph to say McKernan is not leaving the
company)
July 27 Education Management Corp,
which owns a series of for-profit colleges, named Chief
Financial Officer Edward West as its new chief executive.
Current CEO Todd Nelson would be the new chairman of
Education Management's board, replacing John McKernan Jr, who
will continue as a board member.
Nelson has been CEO of the company since Feb. 2007.
Education Management - which runs the Art Institutes, Argosy
University, Brown Mackie College and South University - has been
reporting poor results in recent quarters as student enrollment
took a hit from new government regulations.
The company's shares, which have fallen nearly 85 percent
this year to trade near their life-low, closed at $3.78 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)