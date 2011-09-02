(Adds details)
NEW DELHI, Sept 2 India's education services
provider Educomp Solutions on Friday said it has
deferred a proposal to raise up to $250 million through a share
sale due to poor market conditions.
The company had in May announced plans for a share
sale but had given no timeframe. .
India's stock market has been volatile this year with the
benchmark index falling more than 18 percent, making it
one of the worst performing major markets in the world.
Local concerns including rising interest rates that have
started hurting corporate profits and slowing economic expansion
have also weighed on stocks.
Shares in Educomp, valued at 19.5 billion rupees, have lost
about 62 percent this year. At 11.53 a.m. on Friday, they were
trading down 3 percent at 198 rupees.
A weak outlook for the current fiscal year and a search by
the income-tax department at Educomp's office last month have
battered the stock lately.
The company will be "comfortably" able to meet future
obligations due in July 2012 through internal accruals and debt.
Foreign currency convertible bonds worth $78.5 million would be
due for redemption in July, chief financial officer Sangeeta
Gulati told Reuters.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Sunil Nair)