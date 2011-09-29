* Gary Reamey stepping down as Canada head at end of year

* David Lane taking over leadership of Canada operations

TORONTO, Sept 29 Brokerage firm Edward Jones said that Gary Reamey, head of its Canadian operations since 1994, will step down at the end of the year and that longtime firm partner David Lane will take over from him.

Reamey, 56, will continue as a senior partner and a member of the firm's senior management team until the end of 2012, when he will retire after a 35-year career.

Lane, 47, relocated to Canada from Edward Jones' home office in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2010 with responsibility for financial-adviser recruiting, training and branch development.

He has been a partner at Edward Jones since 1998, and was one of the firm's top-producing financial advisers after joining in 1987.

In Canada, Edward Jones has more than 600 branch offices in the povinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)