By John McCrank

TORONTO, Sept 29 Brokerage firm Edward Jones plans to drastically expand its financial adviser network in Canada under the leadership of David Lane, who takes over as head of the Canadian operations at the end of the year when current head, Gary Reamey, steps down.

Lane, 47, relocated to Canada from Edward Jones' home office in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2010 with responsibility for financial-adviser recruiting, training and branch development. His plan is to boost the number of advisers at the Canadian unit to 3,000 from 615 currently.

"We are going to continue to invest as much as is needed to grow toward that 3,000," he said in an interview on Thursday. He added that he thinks the firm can increase its adviser head count by an average of 10 percent to 15 percent a year.

However, the firm is projecting a net increase of just two advisers this year, in part due to the uncertain state of the economy, which is holding back people who are successful in other careers, but might otherwise consider becoming an adviser, Lane said.

"It's not where we want to be," he said. "But actually, things have picked up. In the last three months, we've hired 20 financial advisers each month, so 60 in the last three months. Momentum is picking up and my expectation is next year we'll hire probably 250 financial advisers."

Lane has been a partner at Edward Jones since 1998, and was one of the firm's top-producing financial advisers after joining in 1987. He was originally a college intern, and joined the firm right out of school.

The Canadian unit manages more than C$15 billion ($14.5 billion) in assets.

Reamey, 56, has led the Canadian unit since 1994. He will continue as a senior partner and a member of the firm's senior management team until the end of 2012, when he will retire after a 35-year career.

In Canada, Edward Jones has more than 600 branch offices in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

($1=$1.04 Canadian)