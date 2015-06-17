June 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday said it approved Edwards Lifesciences Corp's
Sapien 3 heart valve, the third-generation version of the
company's system for replacing diseased aortic valves.
The FDA approved use of the transcatheter aortic valve
replacement (TAVR) system for patients unlikely to survive
traditional open heart surgery and those deemed to be at high
risk for death or complications with surgery.
In clinical trials, the Sapien 3, which features a smaller
catheter for delivering the valve and an improved design to help
prevent valve leakage compared with its predecessors,
demonstrated very low mortality and stroke rates.
