Monday that U.S. health regulators approved its next generation
heart valve replacement system for high risk patients and those
deemed too frail to endure open heart surgery.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the Sapien XT
transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, Edwards
said, adding that it will make the device immediately available
to patients with severely diseased aortic valves.
U.S. physicians had long been waiting for the updated
version of the original Sapien as the XT employs a smaller,
potentially easier to maneuver, catheter than its predecessor.
The XT has been available since 2010 in Europe, where
medical devices tend to receive much swifter approvals than in
the United States.
Wall Street has also been looking for this approval as the
XT is seen as crucial for competing with Medtronic Inc's
CoreValve, which uses a smaller catheter than the original
Sapien.
"Over the last few months, investors have anxiously awaited
the U.S. approval of Edwards' second generation transcatheter
valve, Sapien XT," JP Morgan analyst Michael Weinstein wrote in
a research note on Sunday, questioning the long wait for
approval of a system seen as an important growth driver for
Edwards.
Medtronic agreed last month to pay $1 billion to Edwards to
settle patent infringement litigation, to keep its CoreValve on
the U.S. market.
TAVR systems thread the replacement heart valve into place
using a catheter, sparing typically elderly patients chest
cracking open heart surgery and lengthy hospital stays.
Edwards shares rose 3.6 percent to $81.30 in extended trading
from a New York Stock Exchange close at $78.44.
