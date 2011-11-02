* Valve for patients not eligible for open-heart surgery
Nov 2 U.S. regulators have approved the sale of
Edwards Life Sciences Corp's (EW.N) heart valve for patients
deemed too sick to have open-heart surgery.
A clinical trial found that patients receiving the Sapien
valve experienced two and a half times more strokes and eight
times as many vascular and bleeding complications than those
who did not receive the implant, but they were more likely to
survive one year after surgery.
After a year, 69 percent of the Sapien patients were alive
compared with 50 percent of those who received an alternative
treatment.
In aortic stenosis, the aortic valve that allows blood to
leave the heart does not fully open, decreasing blood flow and
potentially preventing it from reaching the brain and the rest
of the body.
A bad aortic valve commonly requires open-heart surgery,
during which the ribs are sawed open, the heart is stopped and
a new valve is sewn in place. With an Edwards' Sapien
transcatheter heart valve, a catheter guides the new valve to
the heart through the femoral artery in the groin or a small
incision between the ribs.
Edwards has sold such a valve in Europe since 2007.
The company estimated last month that its U.S. sales of the
Sapien valve would total between $150 million and $250 million
in the first full year after the product is launched.
The device is expected to cost about $30,000, and will
compete with a system developed by Medtronic Inc's (MDT.N)
CoreValve unit in Europe.
The Sapien valve is made of cow tissue and polyester
supported with a stainless steel mesh frame.
Shares of Edwards rose 4.2 percent to $77.48 in after-hours
trading following news of the approval, up from their $74.37
close.
