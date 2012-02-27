* Errors do not impact sales, net income or EPS
* Shares little changed in after-hours trading
Feb 27 Heart valve maker Edwards
Lifesciences Corp said on Monday it will restate results
for the first three quarters of 2011, but sales and earnings for
the periods will not be affected.
The errors prompting the restatements are in the balance
sheets and cash flow statements and relate to the classification
of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, as well as
the treatment of excess tax benefit from stock plans, the
company said in a regulatory filing.
The errors do not affect the company's previously issued
consolidated statements of operations, including sales, net
income and earnings per share, Irvine, California-based Edwards
said.
Edwards shares were little changed in after-hours trading
from a close of $73.57 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Susan Kelly; editing by Andre Grenon)