(Adds earnings details)
April 24 Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted
a better-than-expected quarterly profit on solid sales of a new
heart valve, but cut its full-year outlook, citing a delay in
U.S. approval of the product for an expanded group of patients.
The medical device maker reported first-quarter net earnings
on Tuesday of $65.1 million, or 55 cents per share, compared
with net income of $63.9 million, or 53 cents per share, a year
ago.
Excluding special items, first-quarter earnings were 53
cents per share. Analysts on average expected 48 c ents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Edwards has been rolling out its new Sapien transcatheter
heart valve after receiving U.S. approval for the product in
November for patients deemed too sick to undergo traditional
open-heart surgery for valve replacement. The Sapien valve is
implanted via a catheter threaded to the heart through a leg
artery or small incision between the ribs.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel in June is
scheduled to consider whether the valve can be implanted in an
additional high-risk patent group. The Irvine, California-based
company had been hoping for an earlier panel date.
Edwards said its first-quarter net sales rose 13.5 percent
to $459.2 million. Sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 67.2
percent to $121.5 million. U.S. sales of the Sapien
transcatheter valve were $41 million.
Edwards cut its full-year profit forecast by 12 cents to a
new range of $2.58 to $2.68 per share. It lowered its 2012 sales
forecast for the Sapien valve by $30 million to a range of $530
million to $600 million. It now expects overall company sales
this year at the low end of its prior forecast of $1.95 billion
to $2.05 billion.
(Reporting By Susan Kelly in Chicago; editing by Andre Grenon)