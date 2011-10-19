* Q3 adj EPS $0.38 vs est $0.39
* Q3 rev up 18 pct to $412.7 million
(Follows alerts)
Oct 19 Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted a
slightly lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, hurt by
higher expenses, and lowered its full-year earnings view.
For the full year, Edwards lowered its adjusted earnings
view to $1.97-$2.02 per share from its prior view of $2.01-$2.07
per share.
The company also narrowed its 2011 revenue view to $1.68
billion-$1.72 billion, from its prior revenue view of $1.66
billion-$1.74 billion.
For the third quarter, the company reported a net income of
$51.6 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with $48 million,
or 40 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 38 cents a share. Revenue rose 18
percent to $412.7 million.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting a profit of 39 cents
a share, on revenue of $404.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, research and development expenses
rose 17.1 percent to $61.7 million and selling, general and
administrative expenses increased 24.4 percent to $165.5
million.
Shares of the company were down 1 percent at $67 in trading
after the bell. They closed at $67.79 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)