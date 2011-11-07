* FDA approves study in patients at risk for surgery
* New version designed to be easier to deliver to heart
(Adds quote, details, background)
Nov 7 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N), which
last week became the first company to be approved to sell a
less-invasive replacement heart valve in the United States,
said on Monday it received conditional approval to expand its
study for the next version of the device.
U.S. regulators approved adding a second treatment group to
the study of the latest valve, called Sapien XT. The group is
considered to be at an elevated risk for open-heart surgery but
not inoperable.
Edwards' original Sapien valve, approved last week to treat
patients who are too sick to have traditional open-heart
surgery, is delivered to the heart via a catheter threaded from
the femoral artery in the groin or a small incision between the
ribs. It has been approved for use in Europe since 2007.
The Sapien XT version being studied in the Partner II trial
is designed to be delivered to the heart via a smaller
catheter. Sapien XT became available in Europe last year.
"The success of this trail would support use of the
transcatheter therapy in a broader group of patients," Larry
Wood, Edwards vice president, said in a statement.
Edwards is also studying its original Sapien valve in a
separate group of high-risk patients and hopes to gain approval
to sell the device for use in this group in the second quarter
of 2012.
The company's Sapien valve competes with Medtronic Inc's
(MDT.N) CoreValve unit in Europe.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)