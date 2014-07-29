July 29 Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted stronger second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, propelled by a gain from a legal settlement and higher sales of its heart valves that are implanted in a less-invasive procedure than traditional open-heart surgery.

Net income for the quarter rose to $547 million, or $5.09 per share, from $93.3 million, or 81 cents per share, a year ago.

Net sales increased 11.2 percent to $575.1 million. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago. Editing by Andre Grenon)