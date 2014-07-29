BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
July 29 Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted stronger second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, propelled by a gain from a legal settlement and higher sales of its heart valves that are implanted in a less-invasive procedure than traditional open-heart surgery.
Net income for the quarter rose to $547 million, or $5.09 per share, from $93.3 million, or 81 cents per share, a year ago.
Net sales increased 11.2 percent to $575.1 million. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* T2 biosystems inc - files for resale of up to 6.06 million shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mmhevq) Further company coverage:
* Blueprint Medicines announces enrollment of first patient in Phase 1 clinical trial for BLU-667 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: